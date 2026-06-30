Iowans can get $10 Uber vouchers this weekend for a safe ride home

As Iowans prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, one essential step in planning the perfect party is to make sure everyone gets a sober ride home.

The Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with the Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement for a high-visibility enforcement campaign starting Thursday.

State Trooper Paul Gardner, at the patrol’s Fort Dodge office, says they’re expecting a hot week and heavy traffic.

“Our busiest travel days will likely be July 2nd and 3rd since July 4th falls on a Saturday. However, we will see increased traffic even on Saturday as well,” Gardner says. “We’re really going to be promoting safe driving, sober driving, and hands-free, obviously, and another aspect we’re really going to be start focusing on is the new speed limit increase from 55 to 60 on two-lane paved roadways here in Iowa.”

Distracted driving can be deadly and cell phones are often the culprit, he says, so law officers will be looking for drivers holding their phones who aren’t using the hands-free function.

“So far this year, up until June 1st, the Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement have issued 7,114 traffic citations for hands-free violations,” he says, “and then 5,803 written warnings for hands-free violations.”

To help Iowans plan ahead and celebrate safely, $10r Uber vouchers are being offered through the Decide To Ride program. The vouchers are valid statewide from 5 p.m. on July 3 through 2 a.m. on July 6 and are limited to the first 1,000 redemptions.

Gardner says they’ll also be enforcing the Click It or Ticket program this weekend, seeking out motorists who aren’t wearing their seatbelts.

“That’s the safest way to go because, you know, getting pulled over for not wearing your seatbelt could cost you some money, but if you get in a crash, not wearing your seatbelt, it could cost you your life,” he says, “so make sure everyone’s buckled up and driving safe.”

As of last Friday, the state’s seen 131 traffic deaths this year, up about ten-percent from that date last year. The Independence Day weekend is historically one of the most dangerous times to be on the road. During last year’s holiday, more than 520 crashes, including eight fatalities, were recorded across Iowa.