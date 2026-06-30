Iowa vs. Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball at the Tyson Events Center

The University of Iowa Men’s basketball team will play Virgina Tech in Sioux City, IA at the Tyson Events Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Tip-off time will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

The University of Iowa Men’s basketball team will play Virgina Tech in Sioux City, IA at the Tyson Events Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Tip-off time will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10:00 AM at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

About Iowa Men’s Basketball:

Iowa made its 30th NCAA Tournament appearance during the 2025-26 season, advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1987. The Hawkeyes downed three higher ranked seeds in March Madness and won a total of 24 games during the season, which were tied for the fifth-most in a single season in program history.

Head coach Ben McCollum became the second first-year Hawkeye coach (joining Dr. Tom Davis) to win 20+ games, guide the program to the NCAA Tournament and to a first-round win and advance to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. McCollum, a native of Storm Lake, Iowa, is a four-time National Champion coach at Northwest Missouri State, who has amassed 449 career victories in 17 seasons.

The Hawkeyes return three starters – Kael Combs, Cooper Koch and Cam Manyawu – in 2026-27 and have a total of eight letterwinners returning. The program also welcomes four newcomers – two freshmen and two transfers – to the mix this season.

About Virgina Tech Men’s Basketball:

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball program is positioned for a return to the NCAA Tournament in 2027, fueled by increased institutional investment in athletics and a strong foundation of talent and leadership within the program.

Head coach Mike Young is entering his eighth season at Virginia Tech, where he has brought home the program’s first ACC title in 2022. In his tenure, he has guided the Hokies to the postseason four times. For his 25-year head coaching career, Young has won 423 games, coached in seven NCAA tournaments and been named the conference Coach of the Year five times.

The Hokies have three starters returning to the floor in Amani Hansberry, Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson while two other athletes, Sin’Cere Jones and Solomon Davis also return to the roster after spending their freshman seasons in Blacksburg. Tech welcomed seven transfer student-athletes in the offseason and have also added talented freshmen to the roster.

About Complete Sports Management:

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