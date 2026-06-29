Robert Plant with Saving Grace at the Orpheum Theatre

Get ready for a captivating musical experience as Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian bring the Up the Sharp End Tour with special guest Rosie Flores to the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, IA on Monday, October 12, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

The performance is part of the Orpheum Theatre’s celebration of 25 years since reopening on September 15, 2001.

“Robert Plant and Saving Grace performing at the Orpheum is a huge honor for us, someone we have always had high on our list of performers we have hoped to host since reopening in 2001 and we are really looking forward to this show, right around our anniversary!” said Dave Bernstein, President of the Orpheum Preservation Project.

About Robert Plant:

Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian announce Up the Sharp End, September 18-October 15, 2026—a US tour in celebration of their critically acclaimed recent album, Saving Grace. The band, which completed two sold-out US legs last fall and this spring, performs in the Midwest and the West, with stops in Saint Louis, Santa Fe, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Chicago, among others. In their last visits to the country, Plant and the band performed at NPR’s Tiny Desk, on CBS Saturday Morning, and on NPR’s World Café, among other media coverage. Plant also was interviewed by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and then returned with the band during the last month of the program to perform “Higher Rock” and “Ramble On.” Up the Sharp End artist presales begin Wednesday, June 10 at 10am local time, with general sales beginning Friday, June 12 at 10am local time. Special guest Rosie Flores joins Plant and the band for all dates.

On Saving Grace, which was six years in the making, Plant and this group of distinguished musicians—vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown— explore the evolution of roots music both vintage and modern. The band members were drawn together by a shared love of roots music—blues, folk, gospel, country, and the sounds that lay in between. Saving Grace began at Plant’s home on the Welsh borderlands in 2019; this new collective of like-minded collaborators had been experimenting for barely a year, even serving as an unheralded opening act on a handful of dates for Fairport Convention, when the pandemic intervened and any formal plans were temporarily shelved. Once protocols permitted, Plant and Saving Grace began to record informally in a barn setup or outdoors, then booked themselves in small venues without fanfare. The self-produced album breathes fresh life into songs by Bob Mosley (Moby Grape), Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind, and more.

About OVG:

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class-owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.