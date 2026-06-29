Ribbon Cutting – Gomez Pallets

Join us as we celebrate Gomez Pallets and the rebuild of their main facility following the devastating fire of 2025. An open house will follow the ribbon cutting.

Friday Jun 5, 2026

4:30 PM – 5:00 PM CDT

With over 43 years of experience, Gomez Pallets delivers high-quality standard and custom pallets, crates, and wood products backed by a modern, efficient sawmill. Their products move goods worldwide, from food and agriculture to retail and pet supplies, while helping customers stay competitive with reliable, cost-effective logistics solutions.