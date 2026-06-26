Winnebago sees net revenue fall in the third quarter

A challenging retail environment for Winnebago Industries meant net revenues in the third quarter were off slightly compared to a year ago.

The Minnesota-based outdoor lifestyle products manufacturer with Iowa recreational vehicle factories in Forest City and Lake Mills saw net revenues for the quarter at just under $700-million, compared to $775-million for the same quarter last year.

CEO Michael Happe says the numbers reflect a demand environment that remains challenged, with stability in the economy -not- likely in the near future.

“Consumers who are drawn to the outdoor lifestyle remain engaged,” Happe says, “but continue to navigate affordability pressures from cumulative inflation, elevated interest rates, and the uncertainty and related consequences around geopolitical events which is influencing the timing of discretionary purchases.”

Happe says despite the challenges of the retail environment, underlying interest in the company’s brands and products remains intact.

“We are focused on both responsibly managing the business through this sustained turbulence,” he says, “and positioning the portfolio to profitably capture that demand as conditions recover.”

Happe says when looking at the market share for the company’s products, retail results showed positive momentum across all three of their motorized brands, a signal that the investments they’ve made in brand strategy are paying off.

“On the towables side, Grand Design continues to face targeted pressure, particularly in fifth wheels, where the competitive environment remains intense,” Happe says. “At the same time, the Winnebago towables brand is delivering results, with the Thrive and Access demonstrating encouraging positive early retail momentum. We believe this dual brand strategy can lift our towable retail share meaningfully over time.”

Happe says the fiscal discipline the company has maintained continues to keep the company strong.

“We have a number of cost and operational efficiency projects in flight to continue right-sizing our model to this current landscape,” he says. “As external conditions become more constructive, we are ready to scale. We remain focused on the controllables and confident in the long-term health and vitality of Winnebago Industries.”

Net income for the quarter was $14.5 million, compared to $17.6 million in the third quarter last year. The Winnebago portfolio also includes the Grand Design and Newmar RV brands, Barletta pontoon boats, and Chris-Craft powerboats.