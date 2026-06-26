America 250 – South Sioux City

Join us as our community celebrates America 250 with a full day of fun, food, and local entertainment. We are planning an energetic, family friendly event designed to bring people together and highlight our shared history.

Friday Jul 3, 2026

5:30 PM – 10:00 PM CDT

Here is a glimpse of what is coming

• Live music from the Erikson Brothers

• Trivia hosted by Big Daddy Trivia

•Kids bouncy house activities

• Outdoor cooking demonstrations with the Nebraska Cooking Trailer

• Kid friendly giveaways such as glow sticks instead of fireworks

• Event merchandise including mugs, shirts, hats and a possible commemorative coin

Our team is still shaping the details and gathering input from schools, sponsors, and community partners. We are aiming for an event that feels welcoming, lively and full of local pride.