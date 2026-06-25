Sioux City Public Museum Opens New 250th Exhibit

Sioux City’s history intersects with several major themes in American history in interesting and often unexpected ways. The Sioux City Public Museum will examine those connections in its newest exhibition, Sioux City & the US at 250. Through photographs and artifacts, the exhibition traces the region’s transformation from Native homeland to frontier settlement, industrial powerhouse, and diverse modern community.

As visitors follow this story, they will encounter Sioux City’s experiences with industrialization, immigration, labor activism, social change, suburbanization, urban renewal, and economic transformation. By placing these local experiences within the context of broader national developments, Sioux City & the US at 250 demonstrates how our community has continually adapted to change while contributing to the larger American story.

This exhibition is part of the Sioux City Public Museum’s 250th anniversary programming, celebrating the community’s enduring role in American history.

Exhibition: Sioux City & the US at 250

Host Organization: Sioux City Public Museum

Runs: June 13-October 4, 2026

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.