Ribbon Cutting – AirMed Care Network/Wings Air Rescue

Join the Sioux City Chamber as we welcome AirMed Care Network/Wings Air Rescue as a new member.

Wednesday Jul 1, 2026

4:00 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

AirMedCare Network is the largest air ambulance membership network in the United States, providing emergency air medical transportation through partner providers such as Air Evac Lifeteam, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans, and REACH Air Medical Services. Members pay an annual fee in exchange for reduced or eliminated out-of-pocket costs if they are transported by a participating provider during a medical emergency. The network operates across hundreds of bases in dozens of states and is designed to give families financial protection and faster access to critical care, especially in rural or remote areas.