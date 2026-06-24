Rib Fest Returns to Siouxland: More Teams, More Entertainment, and More Fun!

Fire up the grills! Camp High Hopes is thrilled to announce the return of Rib Fest, Siouxland’s biggest and most rockin’ rib cook-off, presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods. This is the 16th year for the event.

This Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event brings together 21 competitive teams smoking up the best ribs and chicken in the region, and the public is invited to come hungry and eat it all!

Grab a wet nap and sample championship-caliber BBQ, all while raising vital funds to send children, teens, and adults with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and special needs to Camp High Hopes.

Event Details:

• WHAT: Annual Rib Fest Fundraiser

• WHEN: Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

• WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Battery Park, Sioux City, IA

• FEATURING: Public BBQ tastings, live music, a dedicated kids’ activity zone, and significantly expanded shade areas for guest comfort.