Rib Fest Returns to Siouxland: More Teams, More Entertainment, and More Fun!

Fire up the grills! Camp High Hopes is thrilled to announce the return of Rib Fest, Siouxland’s biggest and most rockin’ rib cook-off, presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods. This is the 16th year for the event.
This Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event brings together 21 competitive teams smoking up the best ribs and chicken in the region, and the public is invited to come hungry and eat it all!
Grab a wet nap and sample championship-caliber BBQ, all while raising vital funds to send children, teens, and adults with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and special needs to Camp High Hopes.
Event Details:
• WHAT: Annual Rib Fest Fundraiser
• WHEN: Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
• WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Battery Park, Sioux City, IA
• FEATURING: Public BBQ tastings, live music, a dedicated kids’ activity zone, and significantly expanded shade areas for guest comfort.