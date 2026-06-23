Ribbon Cutting – Sanford Health

Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of Sanford Health’s new clinic in Dakota Dunes. An open house will follow until 6:00 PM.

Tuesday Jun 30, 2026

4:00 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

This 4,418 square foot space was designed and built by Connelly Development in partnership with CTS Builders of Dakota Dunes. The new expanded space includes eight exam rooms, a procedure room, onsite lab and radiology and plenty of natural light. A variety of specialties will be offered including nephrology, pulmonology, female pelvic medicine, gynecological oncology, kidney transplant care, and several pediatric specialties. The ribbon cutting signifies Sanford’s renewed commitment to bringing care close to home for the Dakota Dunes community.

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, is dedicated to transforming the health care experience and providing access to world-class health care in America’s heartland. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization has 55,000 employees and serves more than 2 million patients and nearly 415,000 health plan members across the upper Midwest including South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The integrated nonprofit health system includes a network of 58 hospitals, 289 clinic locations, 145 senior care communities, 4,500 physicians and advanced practice providers and 1,100 active clinical trials and studies.