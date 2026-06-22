SBA Honors America’s Economic Backbone with “Freedom 250” Small Business Pledge

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) today announced the launch of the Freedom 250 Small Business Pledge. This nationwide initiative invites American small business owners to join a landmark celebration honoring 250 years of independence, entrepreneurship, and the enduring spirit of free enterprise.

The Freedom 250 initiative serves as a tribute to the record number of American entrepreneurs, manufacturers, Main Street shops, family-owned companies, and innovators who serve as the engine of the national economy. By signing the pledge, small businesses will receive an official Freedom 250 certificate.

“I believe the true heart of America’s 250-year journey lives right here in the sheer hustle and grit of our local business owners,” said SBA Regional Administrator Brad Zaun. “This pledge isn’t about an administrative process; it’s about celebrating you—the families and entrepreneurs supporting our region every single day. Our data shows that when our local neighborhoods have the breathing room to grow, the whole community thrives. We’ve made it incredibly simple for you to take part. I encourage every small business owner across our four states to visit the pledge portal to sign up and let us recognize the vital work you do.”

How to Participate

Small business owners can sign the Freedom 250 Pledge by visiting the portal at https://preview.sba.gov/freedom-250/#pledge:

· Earn an official Freedom 250 certificate from the SBA.

· Gain national recognition as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

· Join a national network of entrepreneurs committed to American free enterprise.

· Showcase their commitment to economic growth, innovation, and job creation.