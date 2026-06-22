New business coming to Newton, Independence expansion with state tax credits

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board is giving two businesses economic incentives with the promise of creating 65 new jobs.

IEDA spokesperson Kanan Kappleman says Pries Enterprises, which makes aluminum parts, will get more than $1.3 million in tax credits. “They plan to expand their facility in independence with a new 124,000 square foot building. It’s going to house a new state-of-the-art equipment and increase production capacity,” she says.

Kappleman says the expansion will give a big boost to the community. “The project represents a capital investment of nearly $34.5 million, and their project is expected to create 43 jobs,” Kappleman says.

Kappleman says ag chemical manufacturer AU Solutions is receiving $495,000 in tax credits to build a plant in Newton. “To support continued growth and improve service to their Midwest customers. This will be the only other manufacturing facility outside of their headquarters in Tulsa,” she says. Kappleman says they plan to invest $17 million in the project, which is expected to create 22 jobs.