Le Mars, Wellman, Ogden win state grants for community projects

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved Community Attraction and Tourism or CAT grants today for three communities.

IEDA spokesperson Kanan Kappleman says Le Mars is receiving one of the grants. “The community of Le Mar’s was awarded one million dollars to enhance their city park with the construction of pickleball courts, outdoor fitness, and a wellness area to name just many amenities that will be part of this project,” she says. Kappleman says the total project cost is almost $6.8 million. ” The upgraded event space will nearly double the capacity, allowing for simultaneous events and new amenities,” she says.

The city of Ogden was awarded $274,000. “To build two new youth baseball fields equipped with lighting, dugouts, and scoreboards. The project will also include a new playground, community garden, and stormwater management solutions,” Kappleman says. The total project cost is approximately $1.7 million.

Wellman is also receiving a project grant. “The city of Wellman was awarded $73,000 to create a dedicated park to honor veterans from all branches of the military with large granite monuments,” she says.

Kappleman says the park will also honor other heroes in the community. “The Wellman Veteran and First Responder Memorial will recognize those who serve the nation and pay tribute to local and county first responders who protect the community.

The total project cost for the project is approximately $245,000.