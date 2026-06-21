Ribbon Cutting – Sioux City Distilling Company

Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of Sioux City Distilling Company’s cocktail lounge.

Friday Jun 26, 2026

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM CDT

Welcome to Sioux City Distilling Co., Sioux City’s FIRST legal distillery! Located in the historic Ogden Building, they have transformed this century-old landmark into a destination for spirits, cocktails, and experiences. Enjoy thoughtfully curated cocktails, creative non-alcoholic options, guided distillery tours, and tastings that showcase what they do best. Whether you’re a spirits enthusiast or just looking for a great place to gather, there’s something for everyone. Looking for the perfect venue? With its stunning architecture and unique atmosphere, Sioux City Distilling Company provides an unforgettable setting for weddings, parties, corporate gatherings, and special events of every kind.