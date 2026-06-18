3rd Annual Art Exhibit for Opportunities Unlimited

Opportunities Unlimited (OU) is proud to present our 3rd Annual Art Exhibit in collaboration with Unspoken Symphony: Vibrant Voices. This unique event, featuring artists that all access a wide range of OU services, brings an extraordinary fusion of visual art and music to the Siouxland community, celebrating creativity, self-expression, and the power of inclusion.

The Vibrant Voices Exhibit will open on Monday, June 22 from 3pm-6pm at the Gilchrest Learning Center at the Sioux City Art Center – 220 Pierce Street Sioux City, Iowa. The exhibit will be displayed for a month, then will move to Opportunities Unlimited at 3439 Glen Oaks Blvd., Sioux City, Iowa.