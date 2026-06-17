Suter Celebrates 100 Years

CW Suter invites the community to join a special ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, June 18th starting with the ribbon cutting at 4:30 PM followed by an open house until 6:30 PM. The event will be held at 1800 11th Street, Sioux City, IA 51101.

This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate an incredible milestone of 100 years in business.

“Reaching 100 years in business is an extraordinary achievement that reflects the trust and support of our customers, the dedication of our employee-owners, and the strength of the community we proudly serve,” said John Baker, CEO.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are grateful for those who have been part of our journey and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Being 100% employee-owned means every job we do reflects not just our company’s reputation, but our personal commitment to quality and service.”

Community members are encouraged to attend, connect with their employees, enter to win giveaways, and learn more about CW Suter’s offerings and commitment to quality residential and commercial HVAC and plumbing in Siouxland.