Rock Valley officials say FEMA buyout project nearing final stages

FEMA is forwarding $2 million to repair flood damage to the city library in Rock Valley and the Rock Valley First Reformed Church is getting $370,000 from FEMA for building repairs. Rock Valley officials say they may soon learn about long-awaited FEMA funding to buy residential properties swamped by flooding nearly two years.

“Our large buyout project was submitted for congressional review on April 26 and that’s a normal 30 day window for their review and then it gets sent back to Region 7 of FEMA in Kansas City,” Rock Valley City Administrator Van Maanen said. “At that point, the project will be obligated.”

Van Maanen is cautiously optimistic that approval is coming soon. “You’re always a little careful because you don’t control when paperwork actually occurs,” but we do know we are at the final steps and the news that people have been waiting for is just that much closer.”

The project is estimated to cost around $36 million, including buying and demolishing flooded homes in Rock Valley and converting the property into green space.