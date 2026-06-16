Lunch & Learn at The Gospel Mission – Friday, June 26, 2026

Join us for a meaningful hour at The Gospel Mission as we gather to learn how God is moving in Siouxland through acts of compassion and truth.

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Location: The Gospel Mission, 500 Bluff Street, Sioux City, IA

Registration Deadline: Friday, June 19, 2026

Seats Available: 25

Cost: Free (lunch provided)

During this Lunch & Learn, you’ll hear how we serve our neighbors by meeting practical needs—food, clothing and shelter and most importantly, leading them to Christ. Through stories and real-life impact, we’ll share how lives are being restored, and hope is being renewed.

Whether you’re new to The Gospel Mission or have supported us for years, this is a great opportunity to step inside the ministry, connect with our team, and discover ways you can be part of what God is doing.

“Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” — 1 John 3:18

Seats are limited—reserve your spot today: https://bit.ly/June2026Lunch

For questions, contact Randy Ehlers, Executive Director, at randy@thegospelmission.org or 712-255-1769.