Rib Fest 2026 Presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods

THE SMOKE RETURNS. THE VIBE IS NEW. THE CAUSE IS UNSTOPPABLE.

For 15 years, you’ve known the flavor. You’ve smelled the smoke over Battery Park. But this year? We’re cranking up the heat.

Welcome to the 16th Annual Rib Fest, proudly presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods.

We are bringing back everything you love about Siouxland’s favorite summer tradition—the KCBS-sanctioned competition, the live music, the cold drinks, and the family fun—but we’re doing it with a bold, fresh look and a renewed mission.

IT’S ABOUT THE Q. Come taste the best BBQ the Midwest has to offer. World-class cook teams will be battling for the title, but YOU get to be the judge.

Public Tasting: Noon – 3:00 PM (Get there early, ribs go fast!)

Live Music: Rocking the stage all afternoon.

Kids Zone: Fun for the whole family (Kids 12 & under get in FREE).

IT’S ABOUT THE IMPACT. This isn’t just a festival. It’s the engine that powers Camp High Hopes. By joining us at Battery Park, you become part of our Mission-Driven Community. You aren’t just eating lunch; you are removing barriers and fostering independence for individuals of all abilities in Siouxland.

A MASSIVE THANK YOU TO OUR PRESENTING SPONSOR: This event is powered by Seaboard Triumph Foods. Their commitment to our community and their delicious ribs make this entire day possible