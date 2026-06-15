Hy-Vee, Coca-Cola Partner to Donate $5,000 to Support Iowa Sports Foundation

Hy-Vee and Coca-Cola are each supporting youth sports with a $5,000 donation to the Iowa Sports Foundation.

On Thursday, representatives of Hy-Vee and Coca-Cola presented the Iowa Sports Foundation with the donation which will support the organization’s youth soccer program and event development. The mission of the Iowa Sports Foundation is to provide sports, recreation, health and wellness opportunities for Iowans of all abilities.

“I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Coca-Cola and Hy-Vee for their substantial contribution,” said Chuck Long, CEO and Executive Director, Iowa Sports Foundation. “This strategic partnership significantly enhances our capacity to deliver high quality sports programming and development opportunities across the state.”

“Hy-Vee is proud to uplift an organization that improves the lives of children in Iowa through sports,” said, Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President, Communications, Hy-Vee. “This donation helps Hy-Vee fulfill its mission of making lives happier and healthier, and we know the Iowa Sports Foundation will continue its legacy of creating athletic opportunities for anyone who wants a chance to play.”

“Our mission is to refresh the world and make a difference, and partnerships like this help bring that purpose to life. Through our partnership with one of our valued customers, we are proud to support the Iowa Sports Foundation and its commitment to investing in the next generation of athletes,” said Jessica Dawson, Senior Director, Customer Marketing, Coca-Cola.

This summer, Hy-Vee and Coca-Cola are presenting four different youth sports organizations throughout the Midwest with donations of $5,000 each. The donation to the Iowa Sports Foundation is part of Coca-Cola’s mission to build a legacy of connection and inclusion through organizations that are focused on youth sports development and leadership.