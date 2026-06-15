4th Annual River-Cade Bluegrass Music Fest

Join River-Cade for an evening of FREE live music at the Anderson Pavilion on the Sioux City Riverfront!

Saturday, June 20, 2026

3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Free Admission

Anderson Pavilion | Sioux City Riverfront

Featuring performances by:

• Ditchwater Bullfrogs

• Daniel & Deliverance

• Humbletown

• Fox Crossing

Food vendors will be available on-site. Bring your lawn chairs, coolers, and get ready for a great evening of music, community, and summer fun along the riverfront.

Gather your friends, enjoy the riverfront, and spend the day listening to great live music at this free community event.