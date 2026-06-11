Ribbon Cutting – Mac’gyver Models

Join us as we celebrate Mac’gyver Models Modeling Academy new Chamber membership and their inaugural fashion show. The fashion show will take place outside of the Badgerow Building on 4th Street between Nebraska Street and Jackson Street. The fashion show begins at 4 PM and tickets are $15.

Mac’gyver Models Modeling Academy offers a lifestyle transformation that builds confidence and prepares students for castings, fashion shows, and industry opportunities through hands-on classes. We combine professional training with mindfulness, self-care, and community support, while promoting local businesses and uplifting our community. Our academy is inclusive and supports students of all ages, genders, and body types, focusing not only on modeling skills but also on self-esteem, confidence, and emotional well-being.