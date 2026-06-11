Dr Scott Sneller presents Secrets of Neuropathy Relief

Do you or someone you love struggle with numbness, tingling, burning, stabbing pain, or balance problems from neuropathy?

Join Dr. Scott Sneller for his FREE Seminar:

✨ Secrets of Neuropathy Relief ✨

📅 Friday, June 19

🕛 12:00 PM Noon

Come learn what may really be causing your neuropathy symptoms, why they often get worse over time, and what options may help you find real relief without just masking the symptoms.

Seats are limited, so bring a friend, grab your spot, and come enjoy an informative and helpful seminar with us!