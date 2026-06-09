Public Meeting Invitation – Annual Undersized Water Main Replacement Project

A public meeting regarding the Annual Undersized Water Main Replacement Project will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 5:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 4th Floor Engineering (405 6th Street). No formal presentation will take place. Please feel free to stop by any time between 5:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The proposed project will include water main and water service replacements in various areas listed below. Construction is anticipated to begin in early July and be completed in phases by location with final completion in Spring 2027. During this project there may be various sidewalk and street closures. The Contractor will be available at the meeting to provide additional information and answer questions.

Project Locations

•Chicago Avenue (South Rustin Street to South Helen Street)

•Westcott Street (1st Street to 2nd Street)

•West 1st Street (Main Street to Cook Street)

•Center Street (West 1st Street to West 3rd Street)

•Dubuque Street (7th Street to 14th Street)

Project Components

•Remove and replace water mains that are identified as undersized

•Replace lead water services

Project Goals

•Improve water quality and water flows

•Reduce maintenance expenses and disruptions associated with water main breaks

Landscaping & Right-of-Way Reminder

•If you have any improvements in the right-of-way area (generally the space between the sidewalk and the curb), you are responsible for removing them at your own expense before construction begins. This includes, but is not limited to: sprinklers, decorative landscaping(plants/stones), decorative mailbox, etc.

Project Contacts

•Brittany Anderson . Senior Civil Engineer . City of Sioux City . Phone No. 712.279.6401

•Cody Forch . Design Engineer . McClure Engineering . Phone No. 712.870.3596

•Matt Schellinger . Project Inspector . City of Sioux City . Phone No. 712.898.4589

•Chris Sulzbach . Project Manager . Sioux City Engineering Co. Phone No. 712.251.4720

Annual Undersized Water Main Replacement Project

Preconstruction Public Meeting Open House

DATE: Thursday, June 25, 2026

TIME: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Please come at a time that works best as there is no formal presentation. You are free to come and go during this time.

LOCATION: City Hall

405 6th Street, Sioux City

4th Floor – Engineering Clocktower Conference Room