Agape Community Services to Launch Capital Campaign on June 15

Agape Community Services is launching a capital campaign on June 15 with the goal of raising $2 million to fully fund construction of their new facility and their first year’s operation expenses. To date, the organization has raised $4.2 million through grants and private donations to cover these expenses.

The date of June 15 was intentionally chosen as the week leading up to Father’s Day. A key pillar of Agape Community Services is to develop men into husbands, fathers, and leaders. Agape was founded on the knowledge that sobriety alone is not enough to perpetuate sustainable life-change. The long-term residential treatment center is a 9-12 month program designed to help men develop the skills for lasting change.

Throughout the month of June, Agape Community Services will be sharing stories of impact and fatherhood, asking for the public to donate $20 or more in honor of their dad or father figure in their lives. This will help to raise awareness for the organization and get the ball rolling on the campaign. Donations can easily be made online at agapesiouxland.com, via venmo, or texting AgapeSiouxland to 50155.

Additionally, several local businesses will house donation boxes for those preferring to donate cash or check. These include: