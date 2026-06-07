New to downtown this summer, Runway Sioux City is making its debut on Saturday, June 13th from 2:00pm-9:00pm on 4th and Nebraska Streets!

This first-year event brings fashion to the forefront with a street-level runway experience featuring local boutiques, vendors, and models in partnership with Mac’gyver Models.

Throughout the day, attendees can experience professional runway shows featuring looks available for purchase on-site, giving you the chance to shop what you see in real time.

Beyond the runway, the Runway Sioux City will feature live entertainment, a kids’ posing contest, and a red carpet photo experience. Guests can also explore a variety of vendors, enjoy local food trucks, and sip on handcrafted mocktails from Lucky Break Bar.

A silent auction will round out the day, adding even more ways to engage and support local businesses.

Tickets are available online for $15. Admission is free for kids 12 & under.