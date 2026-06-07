Groundbreaking Marks Start of Northern Heights Development on Sioux City’s North Side

Community leaders, residents, and development partners gathered on June 5th to celebrate the groundbreaking of Northern Heights, a major new housing development at the north end of Indian Hills Drive that will bring 156 new housing units to Sioux City’s north side.

Developed by local builder and developer Rod Lieber of Lieber Construction, Northern Heights will feature a mix of single-family homes and two-, three-, and four-unit townhomes designed to meet the needs of families, first-time homebuyers, and residents seeking quality housing options on Sioux City’s north side.

The project is designed to address Sioux City’s growing need for housing across a range of price points and housing styles. Many homes are expected to be priced below $300,000, creating new opportunities for attainable homeownership while expanding the community’s housing inventory.

Northern Heights is one of the largest housing developments proposed on Sioux City’s north side in many years and is the result of years of planning and collaboration between Lieber Construction and the City of Sioux City. The City Council has supported the project through financial assistance in the form of property tax rebates and grants to help offset infrastructure and development costs, with the goal of keeping home prices more affordable for local families while expanding housing opportunities in the community.

“Northern Heights reflects strong collaboration between the City, Rod Lieber, and his team,” said Councilmember Julie Schoenherr. “Sioux City needs housing of all types and price ranges, and this project delivers exactly that. Developments like this also strengthen our community by helping employers attract and retain workers, expanding the tax base, supporting our schools, and encouraging continued investment in Sioux City.”

“For my family, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create something truly meaningful and impactful for others,” said Rod Lieber. “This project will not only provide much-needed housing options on the City’s north side, but we hope it will also foster a strong sense of pride and unity within the community. We are committed to pouring our hearts into this development and creating a place that residents will be proud to call home.”

Located on Sioux City’s rapidly growing north side, Northern Heights offers convenient access to schools, parks, shopping, dining, and expanding commercial corridors. Its location positions future residents near many of the amenities and services that continue to make the north side one of the community’s most desirable areas for growth.

Grading of the 49-acre site has already begun, and lots in the first two phases of the project will be available for sale by the end of 2026.