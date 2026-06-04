The Food Bank of Siouxland invites you to join us for the Siouxland Food Festival sponsored by Seaboard Triumph Foods! Grab your family and friends and discover your new favorite restaurant, food truck, caterer, bakery, and more at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Event Center (385 E. 4th St., South Sioux City, NE 68776) on Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last year’s menu included: cheesecake, steak sliders, buffalo chicken wraps, ahi tuna platter, pizza, chicken adobo, gyro, smoked sausage, and more. There’s a little something for everyone to explore or stay in their comfort zone! One in every 9 individuals and 1 in every 5 children in the Food Bank of Siouxland’s 11-county service area faces food insecurity. The Siouxland Food Festival aims to raise awareness and funds for neighbors in need while bringing the community together around the “picnic” table.

$10 Admission (Kids 12 & Under in FREE)

Bite Tickets: $4 – 1

Bite Ticket $12 – 4

Bite Tickets $25 – 9 Bite Tickets