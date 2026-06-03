Sioux City Launches Communication Survey

The City of Sioux City invites residents, businesses, and community partners to participate in an external communications survey designed to help staff better understand how the community prefers to receive information.

“The City is committed to strengthening how we share information with the public, and improving communication of City services remains one of our key strategic goals,” said Communications & Public Engagement Specialist Anne Westra. “Feedback from this survey will help ensure our outreach methods are effective, accessible, and aligned with community needs.”

The survey aims to evaluate the effectiveness of current communication tools, identify opportunities to improve outreach efforts, and ensure that information about City services, programs, and initiatives is easy to access and understand. Input gathered will guide future communication planning and support continued efforts to provide timely and reliable public information

The survey will be open from June 2 through June 22, 2026, and all residents, business owners, and community stakeholders are encouraged to participate.

Access the survey online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BLXMZJZ