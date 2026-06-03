Groundbreaking – Lieber Construction

Join the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce as Lieber Construction breaks ground on the Northern Heights residential development. The groundbreaking will be held on Friday, June 5, 2026 at 12:00 pm.

Northern Heights is a residential development aimed at providing lower to medium income new housing options on the city’s northside. Development resides just behind north middle school. The owners are the Lieber family who have spent a lifetime waiting to do something this impactful.

The development will require the movement of approximately 1.35 million cubic yards of dirt to prepare the site. Once completed, the project will create 156 residential lots.

Their goal is to be good neighbors and create a development that positively impacts the surrounding community. Lot pricing is expected to begin in the mid-to upper $200,000 range.

This project will not include a tax abatement. Instead, as the first TIF-funded housing project in the City of Sioux City, the incentive is applied directly to help reduce lot costs and support the creation of new housing opportunities.

Enter the development via Indian Hills Drive, closest address to that entrance is 2701 Bings Court.