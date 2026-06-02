Leeds Splash Pad Temporarily Closed for Repairs

The Leeds Splash Pad, located at 4100 Tyler Street, is temporarily closed due to mechanical issues. City staff are actively working to complete the necessary repairs as quickly as possible.

We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this temporary closure. The splash pad will reopen once repairs have been completed. An update regarding the reopening will be shared once information becomes available.

The following Splash Pad locations are available to the public daily from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Chris Larsen Park Splash Pad hours are daily from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Splash Pad Locations:

• Headington Park, 2951 Isabella Street

• Dale Street Park, 1514 Dale Street

• Cook Park, 505 Market Street

• Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive

• Rose Hill, 1405 Grandview Boulevard

• Chris Larsen Park (Riverfront), 700 South Floyd Boulevard