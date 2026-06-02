Community Invited to Support “Collie: Road to Recovery” Fundraiser

South Sioux City, NE — A heartfelt community effort is underway to support Aloy, a beloved dog on a difficult but hopeful path to recovery, through the “Collie: Road to Recovery” fundraiser.

After enduring an extremely challenging and traumatic situation, Aloy’s owner is working to rebuild a safe and stable life while providing the care Aloy urgently needs. During a period of instability, Aloy was left in the care of a family member. When she was finally brought home, her condition required immediate attention. Veterinarians documented severe wounds and skin damage—some comparable to second-degree burns—requiring ongoing treatment and care.

Despite these challenges, Aloy is now on the road to healing. With veterinary support, grooming, and dedicated care, she is making progress—but her recovery journey is far from over.

In addition to Aloy’s medical needs, her owner is also working to overcome personal challenges, including the impacts of disability and the emotional and financial strain of rebuilding a safe environment. The fundraiser aims to provide critical support during this time, covering:

Veterinary care and medications

Ongoing wound treatment and recovery supplies

Grooming and follow-up appointments

Transportation and essential care needs

The effort has also been supported by Helping Paws Pawzitive Change, a nonprofit organization in South Sioux City that has played a meaningful role in assisting with Aloy’s care.

“This journey has been incredibly difficult, but the support we’ve received has made all the difference,” the owner shared. “Every donation, share, and kind word helps us move one step closer to healing and a better future.”

Community members are encouraged to come together to support Aloy and be part of her recovery story. Donations of any size can make a meaningful impact.