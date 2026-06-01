New Electronics Recycling Bin Now Available at City Hall

The City of Sioux City and Sioux City Environmental Advisory Board are pleased to announce the addition of a new electronics recycling bin located in the entryway of City Hall, 405 6th Street. Residents can now conveniently recycle a variety of small electronic items at no cost.

Accepted items include:

Cords and cables

Electronics such as laptop computers, cell phones, and tablets

Household batteries (please place batteries in the plastic bags provided at the bin)

The recycling bin is accessible Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This new drop‑off option complements the City’s biannual Re‑Event, held at the Citizen’s Convenience Center each spring and fall, providing residents with additional opportunities to responsibly dispose of and recycle household electronics.

For more information about recycling programs and upcoming events, residents are encouraged to visit sioux-city.org/recycling.