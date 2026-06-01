Le Mars Hy-Vee Employee Honored with Picture on Truck for Legendary Customer Service

The helpful smile of a Le Mars Hy-Vee employee is now featured on the side of a semi-trailer to recognize the exemplary level of service she provides to customers.

Shannon Groepper’s picture was unveiled Wednesday afternoon during a celebration outside the Le Mars Hy-Vee. Groepper serves as the floral department manager at the Le Mars Hy-Vee, where she has worked since 2013.

From assisting families planning a funeral to helping couples prepare for their wedding, Groepper said she enjoys the variety that comes with leading the floral department. Groepper is a 2025 recipient of the Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award, which recognizes exemplary achievement in providing service that exceeds customers’ expectations.

“It’s a great big honor, overwhelming actually,” Groepper said. “This community has been great, the people have all been great.”

Hy-Vee first started featuring long-serving employees on semi-truck wraps in 1997, and it has since become a cherished tradition at the company.