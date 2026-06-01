Adult Summer Reading at the Sioux City Public Library!

Summer Reading starts June 1! Join the Sioux City Public Library for fun events and opportunities for readers of all ages to win prizes during Summer Reading through July 31, 2026. All Sioux City Public Library events are FREE and open to the public.

By participating in Summer Reading, adults can log their reading for chances at great prizes, too! The Adult Summer Reading Program uses the Beanstack App to log reading and reading-related activities to earn great prizes. Register at siouxcitylibrary.beanstack.org.

Trivia Night Kickoff on Wednesday, June 3!

Join us on Wednesday, June 3, from 6:30-8:30 pm for the Trivia Night Kickoff at Buffalo Alice’s on historic 4th Street. Test your pop culture knowledge for a chance to win books from this year’s Adult Summer Reading Book List!

Summer Reading events for adults in June:

Open Book Club: The Lilac People by Milo Todd on Monday, June 8 at 10am at the Morningside Branch Library and 5pm at the Aalfs Downtown Library.

Bad Seeds: A Sioux City True Crime Downtown Walking Tour (event repeats on July 18) on Tuesday, June 9. The walk starts at 6:30pm at Aalfs Downtown Library.

Build a Bird Habitat (Families welcome!) on Saturday, June 13 from 2-4pm at the Aalfs Downtown Library.

In addition to these planned events, visitors can enjoy Monday Movie Matinees at Morningside, side quests, and Library BINGO to earn Summer Reading badges! More info and event details can be found at siouxcitylibrary.org/adult-summer-reading or follow the Sioux City Public Library on Facebook for details.