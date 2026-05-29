Wells Enterprises Dunkirk Project Named NYSEDC Project Of The Year

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (May 21, 2026) – The New York State Economic Development Council (NYSEDC) has named the Wells Enterprises expansion project in Dunkirk, NY as its 2026 Project of the Year. The announcement was made this week during NYSEDC’s 2026 Annual Meeting in Cooperstown, NY.

The Project of the Year Award recognizes an organization that has substantially completed or completed a project that advances NYSEDC’s mission to promote economic development across New York State and its communities. Nominations are evaluated on community impact, results, replicability, innovation, and job retention and creation.

The Wells Enterprises Expansion Project is a multi-phase transformation of the company’s Dunkirk manufacturing facility at 1 Ice Cream Drive. This transformation has led to increased production capacity, created new capabilities for innovation, and strengthened the facility’s role within Wells Enterprises’ national manufacturing network.

“At Wells, we are honored to be recognized for this award that demonstrates what is possible when dedicated partners come together with a shared vision for growth,” said Brad Galles, Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering at Wells Enterprises. “Our Dunkirk team’s leadership and operational excellence have been central to expanding our capabilities and our future in New York. We are grateful for our partnerships as we inch closer to the finish line of this exciting transformation project.”

Made possible through both private investment and public support from the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) and Empire State Development (ESD), the expansion came at a meaningful moment for Dunkirk and the surrounding region. Following the closure of the NRG power plant in 2015, the City lost a major tax contributor and faced economic uncertainty and fiscal stress that continues to affect the community today. Project partners have described the Wells expansion as a stabilizing force that supports job growth and retention while strengthening the local tax base.

In total, the project represents a combined $512 million investment across three phases, making it one of the largest single private investments ever made in Chautauqua County. Phase I began with a 2019 capital investment of approximately $87 million to upgrade electrical infrastructure and install new production lines. Phase II, announced in August 2023, added a $250 million expansion focused on scaling production and enabling future innovation. In July 2024, Wells announced an additional $175 million expansion that includes a new, state-of-the-art Segregated Compound Facility that will serve as a new chocolate plant and increased production space.

Once complete, the project is expected to significantly increase capacity at the Dunkirk facility and add first-of-its-kind functionality, including an integrated chocolate manufacturing capability within the plant to produce ingredients for use in Wells’ ice cream and novelty products. The integrated approach is expected to improve efficiency and generate cost savings over the life of the project while strengthening the facility’s competitiveness.

The project’s economic impact was also a key factor under the NYSEDC award criteria. Based on a CCIDA Cost Benefit Analysis, the total local economic benefit of the project is estimated at $891 million over a 10-year period. Once completed and fully operational, the project is expected to retain 380 full-time jobs and add 270 new permanent jobs.

The project is also expected to contribute to fiscal stability for local taxing jurisdictions. During the term of the project’s 10-year PILOT agreements provided through the CCIDA, payments to local taxing jurisdictions are expected to total $4.46 million, with full value tax payments commencing thereafter.

The project reflects the multi-agency, public-private partnership model emphasized in NYSEDC’s award criteria. Partners involved with the expansion include Wells Enterprises, New York State, and the CCIDA. Support from New York State includes assistance through Empire State Development’s Excelsior Jobs Program and a capital grant. In total, the estimated PILOT and sales tax exemption result in $23.5 million in savings for Wells over the life of the PILOT.

The expansion also builds on related supply chain infrastructure in the region. In 2021, CCIDA provided incentives for the construction of a new, $41.3 million cold storage distribution facility by Americold Real Estate, LP, which now serves Wells by storing ice cream until it is shipped to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers.

Leaders from NYSEDC, local government, regional economic development, and state representation emphasized the project’s impact and why it was selected for NYSEDC Project of the Year.

“Wells Enterprises Expansion Project reflects the core mission of NYSEDC and the criteria for Project of the Year,” said Ryan Silva, Executive Director of the New York State Economic Development Council. “This initiative demonstrates meaningful community impact, strong public-private collaboration, measurable job retention and creation, and a commitment to innovation that can serve as a model for economic development across New York.”

“The continued investment at Wells’ Dunkirk facility is helping drive economic growth in northern Chautauqua County,” said Paul “PJ” Wendel, Chautauqua County Executive. “This project is creating and retaining quality jobs, strengthening the local tax base, and reinforcing the role of advanced manufacturing as a cornerstone of our regional economy.”

“Wells has shown a clear commitment to Dunkirk and to Chautauqua County, and we are grateful for their long-term investment in this community,” said Mark Geise, Chief Executive Officer of CCIDA. “We also appreciate NYSEDC for recognizing the scale and importance of this project and for shining a spotlight on the partnerships that help businesses grow and succeed in New York State.”

“Wells Enterprises has made a significant commitment to the City of Dunkirk,” said Kate Wdowiasz, Mayor of Dunkirk. “We are grateful for the confidence Wells has shown in our community and for the opportunities this project is helping create for residents and families.”

“This expansion underscores that businesses can exist, invest, and grow right here in New York State when we work together to support them,” said State Senator George Borrello. “Projects like this help strengthen communities, retain good-paying jobs, and demonstrate that New York can compete for major private investment.”

“Wells Enterprises’ continued growth in Dunkirk is a testament to New York State’s commitment to businesses that anchor our communities,” said Karen Utz, Regional Director for Empire State Development in Western New York. “This award-winning project is an example of how Governor Hochul’s focus on strategic partnerships and targeted support allows companies to expand, innovate, and build long-term economic opportunity for generations of New Yorkers.”

The NYSEDC Project of the Year Award was presented on Wednesday, May 20 at the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, NY during NYSEDC’s Annual Meeting. Accepting on behalf of Wells Enterprises was Brian Ardillo, Senior Human Resources Business Partner for the company.

About Wells Enterprises – Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet, packaged foods. Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®. Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the “Ice Cream Capital of the World” as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at wellsenterprisesinc.com.