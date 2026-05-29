LifeNet Medical Helicopters Serving The Siouxland Region

LifeNet of the Heartland is providing helicopter emergency medical service in Sioux City and celebrated its opening with a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting luncheon in Sioux City’s Riverside Park. Since opening last November, LifeNet 1-4 has already transported over 90 patients across the Siouxland region to receive medical care. Ethan Neff is the clinical base lead and head flight nurse.

LifeNet 1-4 crew members serve the tri-state area and fly an EC-130 air ambulance across western Iowa, eastern Nebraska and southeast South Dakota.

Craig Marshall is the area manager of Air Methods, the parent company overseeing LifeNet who previously partnered with Mercy Medical Center before it stopped operations in Sioux City.

Air Methods also partners with Unity Point LifeFlight, MercyOne Air Med and the University of Iowa AirCare, adding another 10 aircraft across the Hawkeye State. They also have bases in Omaha, Norfolk, and other Nebraska cities and can move those units around the region as needed.