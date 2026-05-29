Groundbreaking For New Sunnybrook Hope Center

A groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, May 27, for the new Sunnybrook Hope Center facility in Morningside. The expanded Hope Center will provide increased space for the organization’s choice food pantry, mentoring and coaching programs, as well as financial literacy classes, volunteer operations, and community partnerships.

The project reflects the Hope Center’s continued commitment to address immediate needs and long-term stability for local families,

It will significantly expand the Hope Center’s choice food pantry model, where guests personally push a shopping cart through the pantry and select groceries for their household using a points-based system.

The Hope Center currently serves approximately 1,000 households each month through its choice food pantry locations in Sioux City and Le Mars.

Construction is expected to continue throughout 2026.