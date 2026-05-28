Vietnam War Living History Event This Weekend

The Iowa Gold Star Military Museum, located at Camp Dodge, invites the public and media to attend the 5th Annual outdoor Vietnam Living History event on Saturday May 30 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday May 31 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Living history interpreters and historians, wearing period correct uniforms and accouterments, will set up military displays outside of the museum and exhibit Vietnam War era inert weapons, equipment, gear and vehicles. Participants will represent the service of the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force personnel in Southeast Asia in commemoration of U.S. participation during the Vietnam War.

Visitors can explore U.S. Army field tents furnished with military radios, cots, rations, and 1960s civilian material culture. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with Vietnam War veterans as they discuss the role of U.S. forces in Vietnam from 1965-1973. A former U.S. Marine Corps artilleryman will explain the role of field artillery units in Vietnam and demonstrate the operation of a U.S. 105mm howitzer.

The authentic living history environment will provide a hands-on historical context to the historical experiences offered by the veterans in attendance. A unique added attraction this year is the participation of a U.S. Marine Corps UH-34 helicopter that flew missions in country during the Vietnam War. The aircraft will fly to Camp Dodge and be on exhibit from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Saturday 30 May. A rare military “Boston Whaler” fiberglass boat, powered by an outboard motor and armed with an M-60 machine gun will be on exhibit. The boats were operated in Vietnam by all branches of the military for a variety of missions including ambush, interdiction, security, transport, and patrol duty. Other Vietnam War era vehicles on exhibit will include a M151 Jeep in 186th Military Police markings and a M37 Dodge weapons carrier.

The museum’s free indoor gallery, featuring a Vietnam exhibit and a UH-1 “Huey” helicopter, will be open and available for viewing on both days. Visitors can enter Camp Dodge through the main gate entrance at 7105 NW 70th Ave. Photo identification is required for admittance to Camp Dodge for individuals 16 years and older.

Note: ALL motorcyclist (drivers and passengers) on Camp Dodge are required to wear personal protective equipment consisting of a helmet, eye protection, gloves, long pants, long-sleeved shirt or jacket, and over-the-ankle footwear while traveling on Camp Dodge. Established in 1985, the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum is the only federally-recognized repository for military artifacts in the state of Iowa.

The mission of the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum is twofold: to preserve Iowa’s military history and honor the military service of all Iowans. The Iowa Gold Star Military Museum’s permanent exhibits tell the stories of Iowans who have served in defense of their state and nation, from the early settlement of the state through the Global War on Terror. The museum also contains one of the finest military small arms collections in the Midwest. Additionally, an exhibit detailing the history of the Iowa State Patrol is also on display.

The Iowa Gold Star Military Museum is located on Camp Dodge, 7105 NW 70th Avenue, Johnston, Iowa. Admission is free. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is closed Sunday and Monday. Please use the NW 70th Ave. entrance, which is open 24 hours a day. Photo identification is required for adults (age 16 and older) to gain admittance to Camp Dodge (a driver’s license is acceptable). Group tours are welcome and guided tours are available by appointment.