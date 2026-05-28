Iowans Grilling Up Meat

With temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across Iowa, it’s starting to feel like summertime, and many Iowans are firing up their backyard grills.

Bernt Nelson, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation, says despite higher prices at the grocery store, beef is the centerpiece for most Iowa cookouts, though poultry and pork prices are beginning to catch up.

“These record high prices from historically tight cattle supplies is continuing to bring challenges for both consumers and farmers and ranchers,” Nelson says. “Pork is offering some relative value and price stability, as chicken stands out as the most accessible protein option.”

Supermarkets stocked up on meats for grilling just before the Memorial Day holiday, and any products that went unsold are likely now on sale.

“Retailers and grocery stores generally increase sales and specials as holidays get closer, and this can be a really good way to save money,” Nelson says. “For all those pit masters that are looking to stock up on their favorite cuts, this also offers a great opportunity to get ahead of cookouts later in the summer.”

Despite the prices, Nelson says consumers are eating more meat than ever before.

“Homegrown meat continues to be a staple for all of our American families,” he says, “and according to the Meat Institute, meat sales hit a record high of $112 billion last year, with more than 98% of American households buying meat for daily meals.”

The USDA is forecasting a rise in U.S. consumption of beef, pork and chicken in 2026.

Radio Iowa Story- photo from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation