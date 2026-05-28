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Iowa Weekly Fuel Report

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DES MOINES, Iowa  – The price of regular unleaded gasoline fell 16 cents from last week’s price and is currently averaging $4.12 across Iowa according to AAA.

Crude Oil Summary

  • The price of global crude oil fell this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $17.90 per barrel, and is currently priced at $89.87.
  • Brent crude oil fell by $9.93 and is currently priced at $95.64.
  • One year ago, WTI crude sold for $61.61 and Brent crude was $64.32.

Motor Fuels

  • As of Wednesday, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $4.12 across Iowa according to AAA.
    • Prices fell 16 cents from last week’s price and are up $1.17 from a year ago.
    • The national average on Wednesday was $4.46, down 10 cents from last week’s price.
  • Retail diesel prices in Iowa fell 36 cents this week with a statewide average of $4.97.
    • One year ago, diesel prices averaged $3.33 in Iowa.
    • The current Iowa diesel price is 61 cents lower than the national average of $5.58.
  • The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $2.81 for U87-E10, $3.35 for Unleaded 87 (clear), $3.49 for ULSD#2, $3.67 for ULSD#1, and $2.45 per gallon for E-70 prices.

Heating Fuels

  • Natural gas prices were up 11 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site and are currently priced at $3.13 MMbtu.
  • We will continue reporting retail heating oil and propane prices in Iowa in October.

Tips for saving energy on the road or at home are available at energy.gov and fueleconomy.gov.

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