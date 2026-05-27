RiseFest 2026 Aims For Record Attendance

Sheldon, Iowa — RISE Ministries will host RiseFest 2026 on June 12-13 in Sheldon, Iowa, with a goal of welcoming more than 25,001 attendees for the largest gathering in the festival’s history. The two-day Christian music festival will feature nationally known artists including Phil Wickham, Josiah Queen, Hulvey, Ben Fuller, and more, while serving as a key moment in RISE Ministries’ broader Take Back Ground movement. Hosted annually since 2005, RiseFest has grown from a bold step of faith in northwest Iowa into one of the region’s most impactful Christian family events. In 2024, RiseFest welcomed nearly 24,000 festival-goers over two days, with hundreds responding to the gospel, more than 1,000 Bibles distributed and 800 volunteers serving together. For RISE Ministries, the 2026 goal of exceeding 25,001 attendees is not simply about breaking a record. It is part of a larger five-year mission to reach 2.5 million people with the hope of Jesus.