RiseFest 2026 Aims For Record Attendance

|Sheldon, Iowa — RISE Ministries will host RiseFest 2026 on June 12-13 in Sheldon, Iowa, with a goal of welcoming more than 25,001 attendees for the largest gathering in the festival’s history. The two-day Christian music festival will feature nationally known artists including Phil Wickham, Josiah Queen, Hulvey, Ben Fuller, and more, while serving as a key moment in RISE Ministries’ broader Take Back Ground movement.
Hosted annually since 2005, RiseFest has grown from a bold step of faith in northwest Iowa into one of the region’s most impactful Christian family events. In 2024, RiseFest welcomed nearly 24,000 festival-goers over two days, with hundreds responding to the gospel, more than 1,000 Bibles distributed and 800 volunteers serving together. For RISE Ministries, the 2026 goal of exceeding 25,001 attendees is not simply about breaking a record. It is part of a larger five-year mission to reach 2.5 million people with the hope of Jesus.
|“This is not just about filling a festival ground,” Roozeboom said. “It’s about seeing lives changed. It’s about people reclaiming peace, healing, identity, purpose and faith. When more people gather, more people hear the hope of Jesus. And when more people take that hope home, the impact reaches far beyond RiseFest.”
|Tickets for RiseFest 2026 are available now. Individuals, families, churches, businesses and partner organizations are invited to attend, invite others and help make RiseFest 2026 the largest and most impactful gathering in RiseFest history.
2025 RiseFest Photo-Submitted
|For tickets and event details, visit risefestiowa.com.
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