NCC Powerline Program Receives Gift

Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) recently received a $15,000 donation to support its Powerline program through a collaborative contribution from North West Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) and Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

The gift was made possible through Basin Electric’s Matching Donation Fund, a program designed to amplify charitable giving and strengthen the communities served by rural electric cooperatives. Basin Electric, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, serves as the primary power supplier for Lyon County Rural Electric Cooperative, Osceola Electric Cooperative, North West REC, and Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative.

The continued support highlights the strong connection between NCC and the region’s electric cooperatives. NCC’s Powerline program has long prepared students for careers in the utility industry, with many graduates now serving communities throughout northwest Iowa as lineworkers and utility professionals.

“Partnerships like this help ensure students have access to high-quality training and opportunities in an essential industry,” said Kristi Landis, Director of College Advancement at NCC. “We are grateful for the continued investment in both our students and the future workforce.”

For more information about NCC’s Powerline program or opportunities to support student success, please contact Northwest Iowa Community College at 800-352-4907.

(Photo L-R — Kristi Landis, Director of College Advancement for Northwest Iowa Community College, and Lyle Korver, CEO and General Manager of North West REC)