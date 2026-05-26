Kersner Signs 3 Year Extension To Coach Sioux City Musketeers

the Sioux City Musketeers announced that head coach Jason Kersner has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2028-29 season.

Kersner has spent the last four seasons behind the bench as head coach of the Musketeers.

During that span, he has compiled a 124-100-24 record and a .548 winning percentage.

“I’m extremely grateful to continue leading the Sioux City Musketeers and want to thank Doc, Lloyd, Travis, and Sean for their trust, support, and belief in our vision for this organization,” said Kersner.

“I’m fortunate to work alongside outstanding people every day, and most importantly, I want to thank every player who has worn the Musketeers jersey during my time here.

The culture of this program is built by the people inside the locker room and their commitment to pushing through adversity together”.

He is the first Sioux City head coach since Dave Siciliano to guide the team to the Clark Cup Playoffs in each of his first four seasons behind the bench.

Sioux City has ranked among the top three in goals scored in the Western Conference in each of the last three seasons and has averaged 3.6 goals per game during that stretch, the second-highest mark in the west.

The team’s power play ranks first in the Western Conference since Kersner took over at 24.4%.

The Musketeers have also become a dangerous team while shorthanded, leading the conference with 32 shorthanded goals over the past four seasons.

During that same span, Sioux City has posted an 80.1% penalty kill percentage, ranking third in the USHL and second in the Western Conference.