ISU Extension & Outreach Wednesday Artificial Intelligence Workshop

Sioux City, IA — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is proud to announce a practical, hands-on workshop titled “Artificial Intelligence Unpacked,” scheduled for May 27, 2026, at the ISU Extension and Outreach Woodbury County Office. The session will run from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM and is designed to provide community members with a grounded understanding of AI technology and its daily applications.

Lead by Heather Craig, Communications Coordinator for Woodbury County , the workshop aims to demystify complex technology by exploring how AI currently functions in tools like navigation apps, streaming services, and smart assistants. Attendees will learn the fundamental differences between human and artificial intelligence, the various stages of AI development, and the essential steps of the AI learning process.

“AI is a powerful tool, but it requires human oversight and responsible practice,” says Craig. “Our goal is to help residents move from mystery to mastery, showing them how to use these tools safely and effectively in their personal and professional lives”.

The workshop will cover several key areas, including:

Practical AI Tools: Introduction to popular platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Responsible Use: Critical safety points regarding privacy protection, bias recognition, and output verification.

Prompt Engineering: Learning the “B.R.I.E.F.” method to communicate effectively with AI models.

Limitations: Understanding when not to use AI, particularly for medical, legal, or high-stakes human judgment calls.

Registration for the event is $15.00. Interested participants can register online at https://go.iastate.edu/ 9HPFMQ.