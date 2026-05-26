Iowa WBB , UConn to Begin Series in 2026-27

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will begin a two-game series with UConn next season, the programs announced on Tuesday.

Iowa will travel to UConn next season for the non-conference tilt. The Hawkeyes will then host the Huskies in 2027-28 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City for the first time since 1999.

The Huskies lead the all-time series, 7-4. Iowa and UConn have split the last two meetings dating back to the 2024 National Semifinal in Cleveland.

Arena location (Gampel Pavillion or Peoples Bank Arena), tip time, and TV designation for next season will be announced at a later date.