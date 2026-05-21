The outdoor severe-weather sirens in Sioux City are designed only to warn people who are outside that dangerous weather is approaching and they need to take shelter immediately. These systems are not intended to be heard indoors. The sirens are activated under the following circumstances:

1.) The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning.

2.) The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning with damaging winds of 70 mph or greater.

3.) A tornado has been spotted by local law enforcement or fire department personnel.

Residents are encouraged to use additional methods to stay informed during severe weather events. One option is Alert Iowa, which provides emergency notifications by text messages, email or voice messages through online registration, or the Smart911 app. Alerts are available in multiple languages and can be delivered through several communication methods.

Woodbury County residents can sign up for alerts here: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=WoodburyCountyIowa

Story by the City of Sioux City website and photo by Joshua Eckl-UnSplash