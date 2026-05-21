New CEO for Iowa-Based MercyOne Health System

One of Iowa’s largest health systems will soon have a new president.

Robert Baxter will take over as MercyOne’s president and CEO on June 22. As MercyOne’s top executive, he’ll oversee an Iowa-based system that employs over 22,000 people who work in more than 230 clinics, medical centers and hospitals.

Baxter recently resigned from a role in the largest health care system in Ohio. He’d been president of the northwest Ohio market for Bon Secours Mercy Health. Baxter has worked in health care administration for over 30 years. Baxter got his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and holds a MBA and a master’s in Hospital and Health Administration from the University of Iowa.

(Radio Iowa Story)