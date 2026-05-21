Donation from 100+ Men & Women Who Care

100+ Men & Women Who Care presented a ceremonial check to the Siouxland Soup Kitchen Tuesday night for $13,450 to recognize their recent donation to the agency.

The Soup Kitchen serves meals to those in need to over 150 people per night at their West 7th location in Sioux City thanks to local donations of food and funds.

100+ Men & Women Who Care meets quarterly to select a local Siouxland Nonprofit Organization, then each member of the group makes a donation of $100 to the selected nonprofit.

The group has donated more than $473,000 to area nonprofit organizations since October of 2015.