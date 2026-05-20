State Officials Warn of Storm-Related Scams

In the wake of the weekend’s severe weather and extreme winds across the state, the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services would like to remind residents to be on the lookout for scams and contractors looking to exploit storm relief efforts. Following storms, scammers often take advantage of communities during times of need, with the Department noting contractor fraud, insurance scams, and FEMA scams as prevalent.

Following storms, disingenuous contractors known as “storm chasers” may offer to repair your home and disappear without doing or completing the work after accepting payment. Never pay large sums up front, and always verify a contractor’s credentials and registration with the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing.

Be on the lookout for scammers claiming to assist with or expedite insurance claims. Only deal with your insurance company directly. Scammers may also try to impersonate FEMA representatives to obtain personal information. If a FEMA representative comes to your home following a disaster event, check their official FEMA identification. FEMA will never ask for your financial information or charge for assistance.

If concerned about a shady contractor, report them to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office at (888) 777-4590. If worried about an insurance scam, contact the Iowa Insurance Division at (877) 955-1212 or (515) 654-6600.